$12mn Cash Seized from Previous Government Officials Submitted to Afghanistan’s Central Bank

in Afghan Business

The Taliban ordered to submit the cash found at the residence of Amrullah Saleh, the first Vice-President of the previous government, and a number of previous high ranking government officials to Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank.

The total cash seized amounted to USD twelve million three hundred sixty-eight thousand two hundred forty-six ($12,368,246) and a number of gold bricks most of which were found at Amrullah Saleh’s residence.

“While delivering the said cash and gold to the treasury of Da Afghanistan Bank, the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that they’re committed to transparency in all fields, and therefore, submitted the cash and gold seized from the previous government officials to DAB,” says a statement from DAB.

According to the statement, the cash and gold were related to the previous high ranking government officials such as Amrullah Saleh and a number of NDS entities kept in the form of cash and gold in their houses. However, the purpose of keeping the said amount of cash and gold, and how they kept them, hasn’t been known yet.