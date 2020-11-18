English | دری
15% Increase in Afghanistan’s Exports Through Air Corridors

18 Nov, 2020
Despite the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan and other countries over the past nine months, Afghanistan’s exports have increased this year, according to the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI).

Afghanistan exported 2,700 tons of goods last year, and this year the amount has reached to 3,800 tons, which indicates a 15% increase in exports volume.

Meanwhile, officials did point out irregularity of flights and the low capacity of aircrafts as factors limiting the country’s exports.

The first air corridor was opened between Afghanistan and India in June 2017. This was followed by other air corridors between Afghanistan and Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul and Europe, and Uzbekistan.
