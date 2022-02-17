15th Package of $32mn Cash Aid Arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that the 15th package of humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.
Da Afghanistan Bank wrote on its Twitter page that this is the 15th package to reach Kabul and be delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
The international community has said that injecting money into Afghanistan’s economy is the only way to increase liquidity and prevent the collapse of the country’s banking and economic systems.
