16th Package of $32mn In Cash Delivered to Kabul
in
Afghan Business
Da Afghanistan Bank announced that a series of $ 32 million
package of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was delivered to Kabul today.
The central bank said in a statement that this is the 16th
package to arrive in Kabul since the start of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
and will be delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
According to the newsletter, Da Afghanistan Bank, as the
central bank of the country, while appreciating the donor countries, wants to
cooperate with Afghanistan in facilitating banking relations.