English | دری
News Categories  
Category

16th Package of $32mn In Cash Delivered to Kabul

in Afghan Business

16th Package of $32mn In Cash Delivered to Kabul
22 Feb, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da Afghanistan Bank announced that a series of $ 32 million package of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was delivered to Kabul today.

The central bank said in a statement that this is the 16th package to arrive in Kabul since the start of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will be delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

According to the newsletter, Da Afghanistan Bank, as the central bank of the country, while appreciating the donor countries, wants to cooperate with Afghanistan in facilitating banking relations.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Ghazni farmers happy about their saffron yield

Ghazni farmers happy about their saffron yield

A number of farmers have expressed their contentment about their production of saffron this year. Ghazni farmers began growing saffron

Afghan Business 8 years ago Solar experts call for investments in Afghanistan’s solar power

Solar experts call for investments in Afghanistan’s solar power

A number of solar power analysts have called on the government and private sector to enhance investment in Afghanistan’s solar

Afghan Business 9 years ago Report on Ghazni’s Economy

Report on Ghazni’s Economy

The official in southern Ghazni province said that 80% residents depend on the agriculture and livestock, but due to lack

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china