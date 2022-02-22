16th Package of $32mn In Cash Delivered to Kabul

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Bank announced that a series of $ 32 million package of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was delivered to Kabul today.

The central bank said in a statement that this is the 16th package to arrive in Kabul since the start of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will be delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

According to the newsletter, Da Afghanistan Bank, as the central bank of the country, while appreciating the donor countries, wants to cooperate with Afghanistan in facilitating banking relations.