17th Round of $32mn Cash Aid Delivered to Kabul

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central abnk, announced that a series of $32 million package of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was delivered to Kabul today.
The bank wrote on its Twitter page that this was the 17th package to arrive in Kabul and would be delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
According to the bank’s newsletter, Da Afghanistan Bank appreciates the assistance of the international community and calls on countries around the world to cooperate with Afghanistan in creating the necessary banking facilities.
