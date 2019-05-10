2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed

in Afghan Business

According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled, at least 2.5 million Afghans are unemployed–the highest number of unemployed workforce in the world.

The Ministry had planned to create 74,500 jobs in 2018, but it created only 5,000 jobs.

Deputy Minister of Labor Sayed Abdul Karim Hashemi also voiced concerns over the fragile occupational safety in the country.

He said women employees in both government and non-government institutions are facing harassment.

He urged the women employees to raise their voices against harassment and prevent it from continuing.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Labor Union said wages remain low in the country.

Head of the Union Maroof Qaderi called on the government to properly implement the labor law to overcome the challenges.

“The Afghan government must address the challenges facing employees. We are all responsible to curb these challenges. The International Labor Organization (ILO) is ready to assist in this regard,” said ILO’s Country Director Manzoor Khaliq.