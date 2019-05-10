Breaking News
National Procurement Commission Cancels Takhar Mining Contract
...
2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
...
Afghanistan To Request for Re-Validation after EITI Suspension
...
Afghanistan Seeks EU’s Approval To Remove Afghan Airlines From Blacklist
...
Participation of Young Afghans In Agriculture Competition
...
Afghan Female Entrepreneurs Enter Market With Support from USAID
...
2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled, at least 2.5 million Afghans are unemployed–the highest number of unemployed workforce in the world.
The Ministry had planned to create 74,500 jobs in 2018, but it created only 5,000 jobs.
Deputy Minister of Labor Sayed Abdul Karim Hashemi also voiced concerns over the fragile occupational safety in the country.
He said women employees in both government and non-government institutions are facing harassment.
He urged the women employees to raise their voices against harassment and prevent it from continuing.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Labor Union said wages remain low in the country.
Head of the Union Maroof Qaderi called on the government to properly implement the labor law to overcome the challenges.
“The Afghan government must address the challenges facing employees. We are all responsible to curb these challenges. The International Labor Organization (ILO) is ready to assist in this regard,” said ILO’s Country Director Manzoor Khaliq.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Why does Afghanistan still need to hire foreign officials?
In the past decade, the government has legally permitted foreigners to work in Afghanistan. Currently, more than 17,200 foreign workers
Regional Economic Development Plan for Badakhshan province launched
In order to facilitate economic growth and job creation in Badakhshan province, the Provincial Development Council (PDC) with support of
Kabul Citizens Vote to Strengthen Democracy and Reform, Despite Lacking Trust in the Process: AREU Research Finds
In a study conducted through interviews and focus group discussions (FGDs), the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) found that