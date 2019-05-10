English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed

in Afghan Business

2.5 Million Afghans Remain Unemployed
10 May, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled, at least 2.5 million Afghans are unemployed–the highest number of unemployed workforce in the world.

The Ministry had planned to create 74,500 jobs in 2018, but it created only 5,000 jobs.

Deputy Minister of Labor Sayed Abdul Karim Hashemi also voiced concerns over the fragile occupational safety in the country.

He said women employees in both government and non-government institutions are facing harassment.

He urged the women employees to raise their voices against harassment and prevent it from continuing.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Labor Union said wages remain low in the country.

Head of the Union Maroof Qaderi called on the government to properly implement the labor law to overcome the challenges.

“The Afghan government must address the challenges facing employees. We are all responsible to curb these challenges. The International Labor Organization (ILO) is ready to assist in this regard,” said ILO’s Country Director Manzoor Khaliq.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan unemployment

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Why does Afghanistan still need to hire foreign officials?

Why does Afghanistan still need to hire foreign officials?

In the past decade, the government has legally permitted foreigners to work in Afghanistan. Currently, more than 17,200 foreign workers

Afghan Business 5 years ago Regional Economic Development Plan for Badakhshan province launched

Regional Economic Development Plan for Badakhshan province launched

In order to facilitate economic growth and job creation in Badakhshan province, the Provincial Development Council (PDC) with support of

Afghan Business 7 months ago Kabul Citizens Vote to Strengthen Democracy and Reform, Despite Lacking Trust in the Process: AREU Research Finds

Kabul Citizens Vote to Strengthen Democracy and Reform, Despite Lacking Trust in the Process: AREU Research Finds

In a study conducted through interviews and focus group discussions (FGDs), the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) found that

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading