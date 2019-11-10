Breaking News
20 New Factories Established in Herat’s Industrial Park
...
Germany’s New EUR 72mn Funds to Afghanistan Conditional Upon Good Governance
...
Afghan Female Entrepreneur Among 2020 Visionary Awards Honorees of Silicon Valley Forum
...
Afghanistan Increases Use of Renewable Energy Sources
...
Young Afghan Women Complete Trainings To Enter Banking Sector
...
Pomegranate Exports Drop By 50% This Year
...
20 New Factories Established in Herat’s Industrial Park
With an investment of over $50 million, 20 new factories have been established in Herat’s Industrial Park over the past 8 months.
The factories are operating in the areas of food production and reconstruction materials.
According to figures from Herat’s Chamber of Commerce and Mines, 300 factories are currently active in the province’s Industrial Park in the areas of food production, construction supplies, marble and dairy.
Meanwhile, the business community of Herat has voiced concerns over government’s lack of support. Electricity shortages, insecurity and corruption are major hurdles facing the investment sector in the province.
The business community has urged the government to ensure security for investors and provide ample electricity for factories.
According to Herat’s Chamber of Commerce and Mines, the Industrial Park has the potential for 20 more factories if the government addresses the challenges above.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Plan for water supply project in Kabul is completed
According to officials of New Kabul project, implementation of a water supply project will be initiated in the coming year.
Afghanistan’s Unemployment Rate of 30% is Highest in the World
According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Afghanistan presently has the highest unemployment rate in the world. With an unemployment
Timely rains boost wheat production in Badghis
This year’s timely rains has increased wheat yield for Badghis farmers by 61%. Provincial Agriculture Director Hafizullah Benish told Pajhwok