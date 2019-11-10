20 New Factories Established in Herat’s Industrial Park

in Afghan Business

With an investment of over $50 million, 20 new factories have been established in Herat’s Industrial Park over the past 8 months.

The factories are operating in the areas of food production and reconstruction materials.

According to figures from Herat’s Chamber of Commerce and Mines, 300 factories are currently active in the province’s Industrial Park in the areas of food production, construction supplies, marble and dairy.

Meanwhile, the business community of Herat has voiced concerns over government’s lack of support. Electricity shortages, insecurity and corruption are major hurdles facing the investment sector in the province.

The business community has urged the government to ensure security for investors and provide ample electricity for factories.

According to Herat’s Chamber of Commerce and Mines, the Industrial Park has the potential for 20 more factories if the government addresses the challenges above.