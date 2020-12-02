English | دری
25 Date Gardens to be Established in Kandahar

The department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Kandahar has reported that work on the establishment of 25 commercial  date gardens has kicked off. 

“This 2 million AFN project and will be established in 3 districts of the province,” said head of the department Hafizullah Sayedi. 

Work on the gardens in Damaan district bas officially begun, added Sayedi. 

According to  statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, this is the first time that commercial date gardens are being established in Kandahar province. The purpose of this project is to promote date cultivation and production in the province. 

Previously, commercial date gardens were established in Helmand, Farah, Kandahar, Laghman, Nangarhar and Nimruz. 
