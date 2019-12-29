Breaking News
3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019
...
American University of Afghanistan Could Shut Down Next Year Due to Funding Cuts
...
Republic of Korea Contributes $1mn To Improve Food Security Through Soy Production in Afghanistan
...
Afghan Gov’t Fines Presidential Candidates With Less Than 10% of Votes
...
Afghan Saffron Ranked 1st In The World For The 8th Year
...
Afghanistan Comes To The Rescue As Onion Prices Skyrocket in India
...
3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019
These outstanding women are:
Three Afghan women are among the 300 entrepreneurs and game-changers in this year’s edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. The winners were chosen from over 2,000 entries, heavily researched by a team of reporters and vetted by an A-list of judges.
Shabana Basij-Rasikh: She cofounded the School of Leadership Afghanistan (SOLA) as a teenager in 2008. The organization helps provide female students across the country access quality education, as under Taliban rule all girls’ schools were shuttered. Basij-Rasikh continues to serve as president of the school, and in 2018 she was awarded the Malalai Medal by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and First Lady Rula Ghani for her work.
Freshta Karim: In 2016 Freshta Karim returned home to Afghanistan after graduating with a master’s degree in public policy from Oxford University. She launched a mobile library called Charmaghz, which is built inside a rented bus. In the war-torn country, where many have lost access to education, the bus travels regularly through Kabul and caters primarily to children. Karim often boards the bus to read stories to passengers. The project is currently funded by private donations and friends.
Tamana Assey: She is a trained medical doctor and the program director of the Afghanistan Forensic Science Organization (AFSO). In 2016 Assey joined the organization’s campaign to ban the practice of virginity testing in the country, and helped conduct research, host workshops and train lawyers in order to raise public awareness and protect victims. As a result of her teams’ work, forced hymen-testing was criminalized in the new penal code in May 2017. However, as hymen testing still occurs illegally, her work continues.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
New facilities made available for residents in Bamyan
A public park and a community center for women were inaugurated in central Bamyan province on Thursday. The projects were
Concerns of Afghan engaged men on this New Year
It is New Year tomorrow in Afghanistan. People are out shopping, cleaning the house and cooking different kinds of food
Afghanistan, Iran to re-launch joint economic commission
Afghanistan and Iran are set to re-launch the meeting of the joint economic commission which was halted for four-years. Co-chaired