3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019

Three Afghan women are among the 300 entrepreneurs and game-changers in this year’s edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. The winners were chosen from over 2,000 entries, heavily researched by a team of reporters and vetted by an A-list of judges.

Shabana Basij-Rasikh: She cofounded the School of Leadership Afghanistan (SOLA) as a teenager in 2008. The organization helps provide female students across the country access quality education, as under Taliban rule all girls’ schools were shuttered. Basij-Rasikh continues to serve as president of the school, and in 2018 she was awarded the Malalai Medal by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and First Lady Rula Ghani for her work.

Freshta Karim: In 2016 Freshta Karim returned home to Afghanistan after graduating with a master’s degree in public policy from Oxford University. She launched a mobile library called Charmaghz, which is built inside a rented bus. In the war-torn country, where many have lost access to education, the bus travels regularly through Kabul and caters primarily to children. Karim often boards the bus to read stories to passengers. The project is currently funded by private donations and friends.

Tamana Assey: She is a trained medical doctor and the program director of the Afghanistan Forensic Science Organization (AFSO). In 2016 Assey joined the organization’s campaign to ban the practice of virginity testing in the country, and helped conduct research, host workshops and train lawyers in order to raise public awareness and protect victims. As a result of her teams’ work, forced hymen-testing was criminalized in the new penal code in May 2017. However, as hymen testing still occurs illegally, her work continues.

