$32 Cash Aid Arrives in Kabul

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) announced that about 32 million US dollars arrived in the country on Monday and was handed over to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

Da Afghanistan Bank wrote on its official Twitter page that this was the fourteenth package to reach Kabul since the start of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The IRC warns of growing humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as economic freefall pushes 9 million people to the brink of famine.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday allowing half of $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to go to the victims of September 11 terror attacks.