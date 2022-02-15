English | دری
News Categories  
Category

$32 Cash Aid Arrives in Kabul

in Afghan Business

$32 Cash Aid Arrives in Kabul
15 Feb, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da buylevitra Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) announced that about 32 million US dollars arrived in the country on Monday and was handed over to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

Da Afghanistan Bank wrote on its official Twitter page that this was the fourteenth package to reach Kabul since the start of female viagra australia humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The IRC warns of growing humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan viagra 100mg england as economic freefall pushes 9 million people to the brink of famine.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday allowing half of $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to go to the victims of September 11 terror attacks.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Central BAnk

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Breshna Sherkat sets up power transformers in Kabul

Breshna Sherkat sets up power transformers in Kabul

Two power transformers, having  a capacity of 800 KV amperes, were inaugurated in Khairkhana area of Kabul city by Da

Afghan Business 8 years ago Handover and inauguration of electricity scheme in Northern Afghanistan

Handover and inauguration of electricity scheme in Northern Afghanistan

A complete electricity scheme in the center of Baharak district of Badakhshan province was handed over to Da Afghanistan Breshna

Afghan Business 10 years ago Threefold cut in internet price in a year

Threefold cut in internet price in a year

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) officials on Tuesday said there has been a three-fold decrease in the price

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your purchase generic cialis e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china