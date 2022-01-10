$32 Million In Humanitarian Aid Arrive In Kabul

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, announced that today $32 million in humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul.

Da Afghanistan Bank also said that the bank appreciates any humanitarian action that leads to the injection of cash in to the economy and assistance to the poor.

It is worth mentioning that this amount of auxiliary cash has been deposited today with the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).

Recently, the Afghani currency has depreciated sharply against the US dollar, largely due to a shortage of dollars in the market caused by the imbalance in the country’s exports and imports.