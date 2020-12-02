Breaking News
350 Fish Farms Built Across Afghanistan This Year
...
25 Date Gardens to be Established in Kandahar
...
Ten Afghan Firms Attend Turkey Trade Fair
...
Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Receives 100 State-of-the-Art Ventilators from USAID to Help Combat COVID-19
...
International Community Renews Commitment to Afghanistan at 2020 Afghanistan Conference
...
350 Fish Farms Built Across Afghanistan This Year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says that this year 350 fish farms have been built in 34 provinces by the Ministry of Agriculture and the private sector.
According to Khalil Forough, director of fish farming at the Ministry of Agriculture, a total of 100 fish farms have been established this year through the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Horticulture and Livestock Project and 250 other fish farms through the private sector in different provinces.
He added that according to studies, the level of fish production has increased by 1,500 tons this year compared to last year. Last year, fish production in the country reached about 10,000 metric tons, and this year it will reach 11,500 tons.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan Women’s Beekeeping Farm Awarded Microgrant
Zainul Arab Miri’s Women’s Beekeeping Farm became the recipient of a microgrant awarded by Shukrya Wali, Ghazni Provencial Director of
Afghans showcase locally produced goods in Paktia
An exhibition aimed at finding a suitable market for locally produced goods has been held in Paktia province. Featuring handicrafts,
Forged money flooding Kabul markets
A number of residents and moneyexchangers have expressed their concerns about the rising circulation of counterfeit money in the market.