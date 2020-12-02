English | دری
350 Fish Farms Built Across Afghanistan This Year

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says that this year 350 fish farms have been built in 34 provinces by the Ministry of Agriculture and the private sector.

According to Khalil Forough, director of fish farming at the Ministry of Agriculture, a total of 100 fish farms have been established this year through the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Horticulture and Livestock Project and 250 other fish farms through the private sector in different provinces.

He added that according to studies, the level of fish production has increased by 1,500 tons this year compared to last year. Last year, fish production in the country reached about 10,000 metric tons, and this year it will reach 11,500 tons.
