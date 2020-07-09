$49mn Contribution from USAID to Assist Food-Insecure Communities in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has received a new contribution of US$ 49 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance towards programs that help meet the food and nutrition needs of vulnerable communities in the country.

“Providing food assistance to the most vulnerable families during these uncertain times is important,” said Peter Natiello, Mission Director for USAID Afghanistan. “USAID is pleased to partner with WFP to help communities become more resilient to the current needs.”

With this new contribution, WFP will provide assistance – through food distribution and cash-based transfers – to nearly 1 million people, including communities affected by conflict and natural hazards, as well as malnourished children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and people participating in risk reduction activities.

“This contribution comes at a critical time when an estimated 4 million people are facing severe food shortage across the country,” said Robert Kasca, WFP Afghanistan Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge. “We are grateful for this funding and the steadfast support the United States Government has provided to us over the years. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people will be protected thanks to the generosity and solidarity of the American people.”

Part of the contribution will go towards strengthening WFP’s fleet capacity to deliver food to remote areas, and the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by WFP on behalf of the international community in Afghanistan.

Before COVID-19, WFP’s plan was to reach 7.2 million people through our country operations; but now, an additional 3 million people are in need of support as a result of the pandemic.