Breaking News
5% Of Government Contracts Allocated For Afghan Women
First Ever Solar Power Plant Inaugurated in Energy-Starved Kandahar Province
Uzbekistan Pledges $45mn to Support Afghanistan’s Power Transmission Project
New Study Indicates a Drastic Decrease in Availability of Credit in Herat
Mumbai Trade Mission Nets $123 Million in Contracts for Afghan Agriculture Exporters
Afghan Traders Sign Deals Worth $75mn in Mumbai Exhibition
5% Of Government Contracts Allocated For Afghan Women
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced that a minimum quota of 5% is reserved for Afghan women entrepreneurs in government contracts in a bid to improve their participation in the economy.
This directive was issued during the president’s visit in Kandahar where he met with women entrepreneurs, activists and politicians.
According to a statement from the presidential palace, President Ghani directed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to consult trade commissioners at all Afghan diplomatic missions abroad in order to establish a special unit for Kandahar women’s handicrafts at the embassies.
Afghan women entrepreneurs play an integral part in the economic development of the country. According to figures from the Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AWCCI), investments by women have created jobs for 77,000 people across the country. And, as many as 1,150 women entrepreneurs have invested an estimated $77 million in various businesses over the past two decades.
Lack of access to markets and security remain to be the main obstacles facing Afghan women entrepreneurs.
Wadsam
Wadsam
