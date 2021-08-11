English | دری
News Categories  
Category

50% Increase in Dates Yield in Farah Province

in Afghan Business

50% Increase in Dates Yield in Farah Province
11 Aug, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) announced that dates production in Faraph province have increased by over 50%.

These dates were grown in research farm orchards in Farah province. Covering 100 acres, the orchards were planted last year. In the first year of production, two metric tons of dates were harvested from this grove, this year this figure has doubled.

In order to promote dates production, the ministry plans to establish more than 50 hectares of date orchards next year in the center and districts of Farah province.

According to the ministry, it has built 25 acres of commercial orchards for those interested in growing dates in Farah province.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan datesdates production

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Construction of three development projects starts in Bangi with German support

Construction of three development projects starts in Bangi with German support

Three new development projects, including a new school in Jaloer, road rehabilitation in the villages of Merha and Afghan Qishlaq

Afghan Business 11 months ago Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated

Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated

Herat’s fifth agricultural products exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday with the presence of Herat local officials, farmers and traders. Different

Afghan Business 8 years ago Dairy and milk collection center established in Maidan Wardak

Dairy and milk collection center established in Maidan Wardak

Funded by the Turkish government, a dairy and milk collection center has been established in Maidan Wardak province at a

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china