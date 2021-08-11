50% Increase in Dates Yield in Farah Province

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) announced that dates production in Faraph province have increased by over 50%.

These dates were grown in research farm orchards in Farah province. Covering 100 acres, the orchards were planted last year. In the first year of production, two metric tons of dates were harvested from this grove, this year this figure has doubled.

In order to promote dates production, the ministry plans to establish more than 50 hectares of date orchards next year in the center and districts of Farah province.

According to the ministry, it has built 25 acres of commercial orchards for those interested in growing dates in Farah province.