50% Increase in Dates Yield in Farah Province
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) announced that dates production in Faraph province have increased by over 50%.
These dates were grown in research farm orchards in Farah province. Covering 100 acres, the orchards were planted last year. In the first year of production, two metric tons of dates were harvested from this grove, this year this figure has doubled.
In order to promote dates production, the ministry plans to establish more than 50 hectares of date orchards next year in the center and districts of Farah province.
According to the ministry, it has built 25 acres of commercial orchards for those interested in growing dates in Farah province.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Construction of three development projects starts in Bangi with German support
Three new development projects, including a new school in Jaloer, road rehabilitation in the villages of Merha and Afghan Qishlaq
Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated
Herat’s fifth agricultural products exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday with the presence of Herat local officials, farmers and traders. Different
Dairy and milk collection center established in Maidan Wardak
Funded by the Turkish government, a dairy and milk collection center has been established in Maidan Wardak province at a