50% Reduction in Saffron Harvest in Herat

in Afghan Business

This year, due to drought, saffron harvest in Herat province has decreased by 50 percent.

Pir Mohammad Halimi, head of Herat’s agriculture and livestock department, said that saffron was harvested less than 10 tonnes in the province this year, compared to more than 20 tonnes last year.

“This year’s saffron harvest in this province is lower than last year due to heat and drought,” said Halimi.

In addition to the lack of a suitable market and reduced saffron harvest, the lack of saffron exports to international markets due to road closures, are the main challenges for saffron growers.

Mawlwai Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, the governor of Herat, says that due to recent developments in the country, the country’s saffron exports have been stopped. The Taliban officials have entered into talks with various countries to resume saffron exports.

The governor of Herat said that the export of saffron will start in the near future and added: “The local administration of Herat is making serious efforts to resume the export of saffron to neighboring countries.”

The saffron flower harvesting season in Herat lasts for two months. Hundreds of women are directly provided with short-term work during the harvest season.