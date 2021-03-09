54,000 Women Have Invested in Various Sectors in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Economy says that 54,000 women in the country have made small investments in various sectors till date.

Commemorating the International Women’s Day, Economy Minister Karima Hamid Farabi said that 54,000 women are currently involved in small investment , and efforts are underway to expand their businesses.

“Afghan women are specialized at producing Afghan products, but insufficient financial resources limit their business growth,” said Minister Farabi.

In addition to security and social problems, lack of access to investment and lack of suitable market for their products are among the problems faced by women investors.