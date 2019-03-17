$6.5mn Worth of Contracts Signed to Expand Quality Healthcare in Afghanistan  

in Afghan Business

Three Indian health organizations signed contracts with an Afghan health company at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to expand the provision of quality healthcare in Afghanistan.

The contracts, with an estimated value of $6.5 million, aim to establish a fully equipped diagnostic center, an advanced dialysis center, and a manufacturing plant for the production of pharmaceuticals in Kabul.

This builds on the initial talks in the USAID sponsored Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show in 2018.

Despite progress in the health sector, access to quality secondary and tertiary healthcare is still limited in Afghanistan. As a result, many Afghans seek healthcare abroad, spending an estimated $285 million annually.

The Government of Afghanistan is encouraging regional and international investment to expand healthcare inside the country and to alleviate the need for people to go abroad.

Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, Minister of Public Health, expressed appreciation for local and Indian investments in the health sector.

“The private health sector is an integral part of Afghanistan’s health system and plays a crucial role in meeting the demands of Afghans for healthcare. The partnerships between the Afghan health businesses and Indian organizations that we witness today will help fill the gap in service delivery in the country,” he said.

Dr. Feroz also invited other international investors and organizations to consider investing in the most needed areas in Afghanistan.

USAID Mission Director Peter Natiello said: “Increased investment in the health sector not only improves the health of the population, but also spurs economic growth through job creation, improved local skills, and additional resources for development.”

Dr. Mustafa Mastoor, Minister of Economy, expressed his commitment for fostering an enabling environment to expand private sector investment in the country.

Representatives of the MoPH, other government ministries, stakeholders, and the private sector participated in the event.