600,000 People Benefit from Road Reconstruction in Badakhshan

A contract was signed for reconstructing a ten kilometers long road in Feyzabad District, Badakhshan that connects the villages Dashti Qurogh and Lai Aba in the presence of representatives of the provincial government and Public Works Department (PWD).

The project is part of the rehabilitation of a 74 kilometers long road from Feyzabad City to Yawan District that will benefit approximately 600,000 citizens. The Afghan-German Cooperation funds the project at a total cost of about AFN 206 million and supports PWD with its implementation.

The existing gravel road between Dashti Qurogh and Lai Aba villages is in poor condition with many potholes. It further lacks a drainage system even though it runs close to Kokcha River. During summer, the road is extremely dusty, hindering traffic and causing air pollution. Some parts of the road need further fortification as they pass through streams or are prone to rockslides that cause road damages.

Reconstruction works involve widening the existing gravel road to a nine meters wide roadway, including six meters wide asphalt carriageway and 1.5 meters gravel shoulders on each side. Side ditches along the roadside will drain rainwater and melted snow from the road. Retaining walls that shall prevent road damages will be built in the riverbank and in rockslide prone areas. Lastly, additional causeways shall provide safe crossing of streambeds during wet season.

Badakhshan’s Provincial Development Council (PDC) prioritized the rehabilitation of the 74 kilometers long road connecting Feyzabad City with Yawan District. The road will provide faster access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities, creating jobs, improving living conditions, and facilitating social interaction among citizens.

In addition to funding these reconstruction works, the Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) offers on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring sessions for engineers and managers working at PWD. These activities take place during the project’s implementation. They aim at developing the department’s capacity to design, construct and maintain rural roads practically and independently in the future.

The Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) is being implemented by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The program aims at improving economic and social infrastructure in Northern Afghanistan while enabling provincial administrations to plan and implement development programs independently. In the past 7 years the program has funded and constructed/rehabilitated more than 160 kilometers of roads, 50 kilometers of irrigation canals and 11 protection dams against flooding or erosion in the provinces Balkh, Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan and is now implementing two school rehabilitation projects also in Samangan. At the same time, the program has provided about 900 on-the-job training activities and seminars for more than 3,000 engineers and governmental employees that shall facilitate the independent realization of infrastructure projects.