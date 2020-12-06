67 Mining Projects to be Offered for Bidding

Breaking News
The High Economic Council (HEC) has approved 67 mining projects out of 108 proposed sites.
“These projects would soon be offered for bidding in accordance with rules and regulations of the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum,” said Minister Mohammad Haroon Chakhansouri.
He added that the projects could potentially generate 150 to 170 million Afghanis in revenue and provide working opportunities to 3,000 people.
“Mines with a high income will be focused on. The mineral extraction process will take place in three parts, first small mines after that mid-size mines and at the end large mines,” stated Chakhansuri.
The approved mining sites include construction materials, marble and garnet sites situated in 23 provinces of the country.
According to Chakhansouri, the HEC had earlier approved 37 more mining projects.
