70% of Afghanistan’s Waters Are Wasted

If water is controlled, Afghanistan will be self-sufficient in agriculture and electricity generation
The Ministry of Energy and Water says that if Afghanistan’s waters are contained, Afghanistan will be self-sufficient in agriculture and electricity generation.
Mujibur Rehman Omar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water, said in a press conference yesterday that 70% of the country’s water will be lost, and if this water is controlled, Afghanistan will be self-sufficient in agriculture and electricity generation.
The Deputy Minister of Energy added that the leadership of this ministry is trying to control and manage Afghanistan’s water.
Omar called the use of groundwater crucial, especially in Kabul, and called on people to use groundwater safely.
According to him, to supply water in Kabul and strengthen groundwater, it intends to build a canal on the Shah and Arous dam or the Panjshir Sea.
Omar announced the completion of the construction of Shah and Arous dam in the near future and said that in order to better manage water affairs, the country’s water basins have been divided into five basins.
Wadsam
Wadsam
