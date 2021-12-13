Breaking News
75 Million GBP Aid to Afghanistan
The British government announced at the G7 Summit that it had pledged 75 million pounds to help the Afghan people.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said during the G7 summit that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating and that it was expected to help save and stabilize the region.
At the summit, which is being held in Liverpool, England, the Foreign Secretary said that the aid would be handed over to international aid organizations to help Afghans in need.
Liz Truss added that her country was determined to help Afghans.
This amount of money is to be used by the World Food Organization and other aid agencies to meet urgent needs, including food.
The British government has donated more than 286 million GBP to the Afghan people this year.
