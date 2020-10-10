A Branch of Qatar University to Open in Kabul 

in Afghan Business

The Afghan ministry of higher education announced that a branch of Qatar University will open in Kabul.

An agreement to that effect was signed between Afghan Acting Minister of Higher Education Abas Baser and Qatar Minister of Higher Education Muhammad Abdul Wahed Alhemadi in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

A joint Afghanistan-Qatar committee will work to finalize the terms and conditions, mechanism, and inauguration date of Qatar University branch in Kabul.