English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

A Branch of Qatar University to Open in Kabul 

in Afghan Business

A Branch of Qatar University to Open in Kabul 
10 Oct, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan ministry of higher education announced that a branch of Qatar University will open in Kabul.

An agreement to that effect was signed between Afghan Acting Minister of Higher Education Abas Baser and  Qatar Minister of Higher Education Muhammad Abdul Wahed Alhemadi in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. 

A joint Afghanistan-Qatar committee will work to finalize the terms and conditions, mechanism, and inauguration date of Qatar University branch in Kabul.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Qatar university in Kabul

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago World Bank donates USD 75mn to Afghan Agriculture Ministry

World Bank donates USD 75mn to Afghan Agriculture Ministry

In a bid to strengthen Afghanistan’s agriculture sector, the World Bank (WB) granted USD 75mn in aid to the Afghan

Afghan Business 5 years ago Islamic banking starts in Afghanistan with a new regulatory framework

Islamic banking starts in Afghanistan with a new regulatory framework

Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), announced on Wednesday that all banks should provide Islamic banking services in compliance

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan government promises a cut in gas prices

Afghan government promises a cut in gas prices

Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industries Humayoon Rasa pledged on Saturday to reduce gas prices in coming days. He was

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading