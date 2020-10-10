Breaking News
Kandahar Produces Five Tons of Pistachios This Year
...
A Branch of Qatar University to Open in Kabul
...
Germany Pledges EUR 240mn in Aid to Afghanistan
...
Turkish Airlines Halt Flights to Afghanistan
...
Construction of 10km Road Started in Ghor Province
...
Afghanistan Signs Four Economic Cooperation Agreements With Turkmenistan
...
A Branch of Qatar University to Open in Kabul
The Afghan ministry of higher education announced that a branch of Qatar University will open in Kabul.
An agreement to that effect was signed between Afghan Acting Minister of Higher Education Abas Baser and Qatar Minister of Higher Education Muhammad Abdul Wahed Alhemadi in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.
A joint Afghanistan-Qatar committee will work to finalize the terms and conditions, mechanism, and inauguration date of Qatar University branch in Kabul.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
World Bank donates USD 75mn to Afghan Agriculture Ministry
In a bid to strengthen Afghanistan’s agriculture sector, the World Bank (WB) granted USD 75mn in aid to the Afghan
Islamic banking starts in Afghanistan with a new regulatory framework
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), announced on Wednesday that all banks should provide Islamic banking services in compliance
Afghan government promises a cut in gas prices
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industries Humayoon Rasa pledged on Saturday to reduce gas prices in coming days. He was