A Five-Day Exhibition of Handicrafts & Domestic Products Held in Herat

in Afghan Business

06 Jul, 2021 by
A five-day exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products under the name of “Peace & Self-Sufficiency” was inaugurated in the presence of the Minister of Trade and Industry, local officials of Herat, representatives of the private sector and investors in Herat City Park.

Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoriani, Minister of Trade and Industry, stated that the purpose of opening this exhibition is to attract more investment in Herat.

Ghoriani added that the ministry has undertaken comprehensive programs for the growth and development of industries and domestic products, and a number of these programs, which include the construction of infrastructure projects in the country’s industrial park, have actually begun.

This exhibition is part of the 100 Days of Good News program and held on the occasion of Industry Week by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in cooperation with the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines in order to support the private sector, especially craftsmen, introduce domestic products and market domestic products in Herat province.

The exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” lasted for five days, in which the products of the country exhibited in 220 booths.
