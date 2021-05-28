Breaking News
Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year
...
Young Journalist Establishes TV Channel in Samangan to Promote Peace
...
China to Invest $400 million in a Power Project in Afghanistan
...
Pakistan, Uzbekistan Exchange Goods Through Afghanistan for the First Time
...
A French Company to Print 390mn Afghani Banknotes for Afghanistan
...
Government Approves Compensation Plan for Islam Qala Customs Fire Incident
...
A French Company to Print 390mn Afghani Banknotes for Afghanistan
The Afghan National Procurement Authority has announced that the French company, Abirtour Fischer, will print 390 million Afghanis new bank notes for Afghanistan in the next nine months.
Ahmadramin Ayaz, a spokesman for the National Procurement Authority, said that a contract for the printing of these banknotes had recently been signed between Abirtour Fischer and the Afghan government.
Ayaz added that the contract for printing 390 million new banknotes was worth $15.15 million.
According to him, the project of printing 390 million Afghanis of new banknotes, which includes 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 Afghani banknotes, belongs to Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan).
These banknotes are expected to be printing in the next 9 months, according to Ayaz.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Denmark pledges to continue assistance to Afghanistan
The government of Denmark has pledged $100 million in annual aid to Afghanistan for a period of five years. The
Investment in Paktia at risk due to insecurity
Businessmen in Paktia have expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Paktia and have warned of withdrawing capital and
The Unresolved Transit Issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Pakistan does not cooperate with the Afghan government to resolve the transit issues at the border by signing the memorandum