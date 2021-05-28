English | دری
A French Company to Print 390mn Afghani Banknotes for Afghanistan

A French Company to Print 390mn Afghani Banknotes for Afghanistan
The Afghan National Procurement Authority has announced that the French company, Abirtour Fischer, will print 390 million Afghanis new bank notes for Afghanistan in the next nine months.

Ahmadramin Ayaz, a spokesman for the National Procurement Authority, said that a contract for the printing of these banknotes had recently been signed between Abirtour Fischer and the Afghan government.

Ayaz added that the contract for printing 390 million new banknotes was worth $15.15 million.

According to him, the project of printing 390 million Afghanis of new banknotes, which includes 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, and 1000 Afghani banknotes, belongs to Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan).

These banknotes are expected to be printing in the next 9 months, according to Ayaz.

Abirtour FischerAfghani banknotes

