US Provides $266 million in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
A Glimpse at Herat’s Industrial Park
Afghanistan Becomes a Permanent Member of PAECO
Farah Province Produces Over 10 Tons of Honey in the Past Year
Young Journalist Establishes TV Channel in Samangan to Promote Peace
China to Invest $400 million in a Power Project in Afghanistan
Peace and security in Herat city have facilitated investors to pour their capital into more than 300 plants. In the industrial park of Afghanistan’s western Herat province, more than 300 factories and plants are operational to produce a variety of items ranging from foodstuff to detergent and construction materials.
