A Glimpse at Herat’s Industrial Park

Peace and security in Herat city have facilitated investors to pour their capital into more than 300 plants. In the industrial park of Afghanistan’s western Herat province, more than 300 factories and plants are operational to produce a variety of items ranging from foodstuff to detergent and construction materials.


  • An Afghan man works at a cake factory in an industrial park in Herat province, Afghanistan, on June 1, 2021. (Photo by Arif Karimi/Xinhua)

  • Afghan women work at a cake factory in an industrial park in Herat province, Afghanistan, on June 1, 2021. (Photo by Arif Karimi/Xinhua)

  • An Afghan man works at a soft drink factory in an industrial park in Herat province, Afghanistan, on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Arif Karimi/Xinhua)

  • An Afghan man works at a soft drink factory in an industrial park in Herat province, Afghanistan, on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Arif Karimi/Xinhua) ■
