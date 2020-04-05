English | دری
A Hospital Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients Built in Herat in 20 Days

05 Apr, 2020 by
The Afghan government completed the construction of a 200-bed hospital for coronavirus patients within 20 days in Herat province, which is the epicenter of the virus in the country.

The construction of the hospital was ordered by President Ghani to expand facilities as the number of positive cases is on the rise.

According to a statement from the government, the medical facilities of the hospital will be imported from outside of Afghanistan.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Afghanistan when the nation is already suffering from the Ghani-Abdullah impasse.

The US cut down $1 billion out of the several billion dollars in aid to Afghanistan as a result of the rival leaders failure to agree on forming a new government.

According to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), political uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to weight heavily on Afghanistan’s economy in 2020 and the government is expected to raise domestic revenue to reduce grant dependence.  
Afghanistan coronavirus patients

