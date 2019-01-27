English | دری
A Market In Kabul Catches Fire

in Afghan Business

27 Jan, 2019 by
A market in Mandawi area of Kabul caught fire around 7am today. 

Kabul firefighters are still battling the blaze as the fire has spread to the adjacent building. 

The shopping center mostly sold plastic products. 

There are no reports of injuries, however, hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage has been sustained.

The cause of the blaze is yet unknown. 

This is the fourth fire incident in Kabul markets in the past 3 months. Police have cited electrical issues and people’s carelessness as the main factors. 
