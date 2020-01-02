Breaking News
A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar
...
3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019
...
American University of Afghanistan Could Shut Down Next Year Due to Funding Cuts
...
Republic of Korea Contributes $1mn To Improve Food Security Through Soy Production in Afghanistan
...
Afghan Gov’t Fines Presidential Candidates With Less Than 10% of Votes
...
Afghan Saffron Ranked 1st In The World For The 8th Year
...
A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar
A new airport is going to be built in Nangarhar province in the next eight months after completion of the preliminary studies.
The contract for the preliminary studies of the project worth 56 million Afghanis is signed with an Italian company and is expected to be completed in 5 months.
“The airport is going to be built in the coming eight months following the requests of Nangarhar residents,” Fazel Fazly, Chief Advisor to President Ghani has posted on his Facebook page.
According to Fazly, the project is solely funded by the national budget.
The airport’s construction work will be handled by the government’s operations unit, which has previously undertaken the management task for Dar-ul-Aman Palace and Paghman castle.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Elite Agribusiness unit returns from Afghanistan
They didn’t go to fight or defend, but to help teach Afghans how to farm and store food. After a
Kabul to host first IT expo next week
The first-ever Information Technology (IT) expo will be held in capital Kabul from 13-16 June. The exhibition is organized by
Finance Minister cynical about the US commitments
Afghan Finance Minister Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal told media on Tuesday that the Afghan government has asked Washington to release the