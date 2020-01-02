English | دری
A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar

A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar
A new airport is going to be built in Nangarhar province in the next eight months after completion of the preliminary studies. 

The contract for the preliminary studies of the project worth 56 million Afghanis is signed with an Italian company and is expected to be completed in 5 months. 

“The airport is going to be built in the coming eight months following the requests of Nangarhar residents,” Fazel Fazly, Chief Advisor to President Ghani has posted on his Facebook page. 

According to Fazly, the project is solely funded by the national budget. 

The airport’s construction work will be handled by the government’s operations unit, which has previously undertaken the management task for Dar-ul-Aman Palace and Paghman castle. 
Nangarhar

