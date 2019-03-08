English | دری
Breaking News

ADB Donates $30mn for Reconstruction of Kabul-Kandahar Highway 

in Afghan Business

08 Mar, 2019
Ministry of Public Works announced $30 million donation from the  Asian Development Bank for reconstruction and preservation of Kabul-Kandahar highway.

According to the ministry officials, more than  8000 kilometers of roads have been asphalted over the course of one and a half decade; however, but due to wars , low quality of asphalt and poor preservation measures the government has spent millions of dollars for reconstruction and repair of highways .

Mehdi Rohani, spokesman for the Public Works Ministry, said that the first part of this project includes reconstruction of 34 kilometers Kabul-Kandahar highway. The second part, for which the contract is finalized, includes 40 kilometers road and the 3rd part of this project involves construction of Ghazni-Kandahar road, which will start after the completion of the  procurement process .
Wadsam

Wadsam

