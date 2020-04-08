English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan All-Girls Robotics Team Builds Ventilator For COVID-19 Patients

in Afghan Business

Afghan All-Girls Robotics Team Builds Ventilator For COVID-19 Patients
08 Apr, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The all-girls robotics team of Afghanistan, aptly makes Afghan Dreamers, has built a ventilator from parts of a Toyota car .

The number of coronavirus patients are on the rise in Afghanistan and so far 7 deaths have been recorded.  

“The idea of these machines is that we use them for emergency cases, when there are no professional ventilators. The thing in Afghanistan is, we don’t have enough ventilators, but that’s the case for many other countries, even Italy or New York.

“If we don’t have access to anything professional we can use these ones,” said Roya Mahboob in an interview with The National. 

The team attracted international attention in 2017 when the US government briefly denied them visa to take part in a robotics competition. Months after they won a silver medal at a top festival in Europe. The team had only two weeks to build its robot as a shipment of parts was delayed. 

The group members are young teenage Afghan girls who hail from the city of Herat. 

Roya Mahboob, the first female CEO of a tech company in Afghanistan, is one of the team’s sponsors. In 2013 TIME Magazine named one of the 100 most influential people of year.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan robotics team

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago China illuminating their presence in Afghanistan more than before

China illuminating their presence in Afghanistan more than before

  China’s inactivity in Afghanistan is becoming to an end and is more moving towards becoming Afghanistan’s most important mediator

Afghan Business 2 years ago NPC Approves 3 Contracts Worth 204.3mn Afghanis

NPC Approves 3 Contracts Worth 204.3mn Afghanis

Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission reviewed 11 contracts worth about 1 billion Afghanis  during its

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan agrees to terms for WTO membership

Afghanistan agrees to terms for WTO membership

Eleven years after it first applied for membership, Afghanistan agreed to terms for joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) with the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading