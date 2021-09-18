Breaking News
Afghan Banks Running Low on Dollar Reserves
China Asks Members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Help Afghanistan
$12mn Cash Seized from Previous Government Officials Submitted to Afghanistan’s Central Bank
US Announces Additional $64 MILLION in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
UN Appeals for $606 in Aid for Afghanistan
China Provides $31mn Worth of Grain, Winter Supplies, & Medicines to Afghanistan
Afghan Banks Running Low on Dollar Reserves
The 10-billion-dollar reserves of the Da Afghanistan bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan) frozen by the US Government are not only detrimental to the Afghan economy but also a serious threat to the continued functioning of the banks and the banking system in the country.
Reuters reported that the continuing economic crisis in Afghanistan has caused the dollar reserves of the country’s banks to decline significantly.
Informed sources told Reuters that the dollar reserves of Afghan banks are running out, and if the issue is not addressed in a timely manner, the banks may close down.
According to these sources, banks in Afghanistan have continued to operate with the dollars they have saved. They added that the Union of Private Banks had also raised the issue with Da Afghanistan Bank and Taliban officials.
The country’s banking union has called on the Taliban and Da Afghanistan Bank to distribute more dollars to the foreign exchange market to prevent the fall of private banks. Afghans can only withdraw only $200 or 20,000 afghanis a week from their accounts.
