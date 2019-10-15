Afghan Businessmen Call for Raised Tariffs on Pakistani Products

in Afghan Business

Afghan businessmen have called on the government to impose higher tariffs on Pakistani goods coming into Afghanistan.

This comes as Pakistan has imposed high tariffs on Afghanistan’s fruits and vegetables during the harvest season.

“Afghan markets are filled with Pakistani and Iranian products. Afghan government should also impose tariffs on these countries to protect domestic products,” said Ashraf, a businessman.

Pakistan hikes up its tariffs on Afghan vegetables and fruits every year during the harvest season and lower it again when the season ends.

This year the neighboring country has increased tariffs by three times—from $600 on every truck to over $1,900– on Afghanistan’s pomegranates. Tarif on Afghan potatoes has been increased up to 30%.

As a result, Afghan farmers and businessmen are obliged to sell their products at much lower prices due to lack of a proper market.

This comes as the Afghan government has opened air corridors with India, China and some Central Asian countries to export the country’s exports.