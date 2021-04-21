Breaking News
Afghan Carpet Exports Down 90% Due to Air-Corridor Closures
Exports of carpets have dropped by 90% in the recent month as transportation via air-corridors were halted after the government failed to pay the money owed to the private airline companies in time.
According to the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Afghan government didn’t pay the 345 million AFN payment to the private airline companies.
The Afghan government previously subsidized 80% of the exports cost to transport the carpets via air-corridor. The traders then paid 50-60 cent dollar for one square meter.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it plans to subsidize some of the carpet exports costs.
“The Ministry of Industry Commerce and Industry will soon reveal a “6% cooperative package” to help facilitate the exportation of Afghan hand-woven carpets to other countries,” Tolo News quotes the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry Commerce, Fawad Ahmadi.
The association of carpet production and exportation said that transporting one square meter of carpet cost 70 dollar that could be sold 90 dollar in China and 100 Euro in Europe.
Sri Lanka agrees to enhance involvement in Afghan economy
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to intensify cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties through the Joint Commission. The Afghanistan-Sri Lanka
Afghanistan’s National Construction Codes
Afghanistan’s building codes were finalized and approved by the Norms and Standards Department of Afghanistan on Sunday with technical assistance
Road closure causes price hikes in Daikundi
Daikundi’s connecting road leading to Kandahar has been blocked for the past three weeks due to insecurity, causing prices of