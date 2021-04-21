English | دری
Afghan Carpet Exports Down 90% Due to Air-Corridor Closures

in Afghan Business

21 Apr, 2021
Exports of carpets have dropped by 90% in the recent month as transportation via air-corridors were halted after the government failed to pay the money owed to the private airline companies in time.

According to the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Afghan government didn’t pay the 345 million AFN payment to the private airline companies.

The Afghan government previously subsidized 80% of the exports cost to transport the carpets via air-corridor. The traders then paid 50-60 cent dollar for one square meter.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it plans to subsidize some of the carpet exports costs.

“The Ministry of Industry Commerce and Industry will soon reveal a “6% cooperative package” to help facilitate the exportation of Afghan hand-woven carpets to other countries,” Tolo News quotes the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry Commerce, Fawad Ahmadi.

The association of carpet production and exportation said that transporting one square meter of carpet cost 70 dollar that could be sold 90 dollar in China and 100 Euro in Europe.
Afghanistan exports

