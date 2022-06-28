Afghan Carpet Exports Up By 24% Compared To Previous Years
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Islamic Emirate says that carpet exports have increased by 24% compared to previous years in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Anwar Rahimi, president of the Carpet Manufacturers’ Union, met with officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to demand necessary facilities be provided women viagra to access international markets.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade viagra tablets for sale said in a newsletter that during the meeting, traders and industrialists also stressed the need to provide other facilities.
However, after the Islamic Emirate take over in August last year, the lack of international markets for carpet production turned into one of the major viagra uk purchase challenges for investors in the carpet industry in the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Ministry of Transport’s objection to Afghanistan’s transportation problems
Minister of Transport and Aviation Daud Ali Najfi strictly objected the transportation system in Afghanistan for its non-standard roads. “The
President Ghani approves restoration work of Dar-ul-Aman Palace
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced approval of the restoration of the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace on Wednesday. The announcement was made
Business Matchmaking Conference to be held in Dubai
The Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) is to hold the US-Afghanistan Business Matchmaking Conference (BMC) in Dubai in February 2015