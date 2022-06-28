English | دری
Afghan Carpet Exports Up By 24% Compared To Previous Years

Afghan Business

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Islamic Emirate says that carpet exports have increased by 24% compared to previous years in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Anwar Rahimi, president of the Carpet Manufacturers’ Union, met with officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry to demand necessary facilities be provided women viagra to access international markets.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade viagra tablets for sale said in a newsletter that during the meeting, traders and industrialists also stressed the need to provide other facilities.

However, after the Islamic Emirate take over in August last year, the lack of international markets for carpet production turned into one of the major viagra uk purchase challenges for investors in the carpet industry in the country.
