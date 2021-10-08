Afghan Carpet Industry Collapses

in Afghan Business

The Afghan carpet industry has fallen due to the closure of air corridors, according viagra without a prescription canada to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

“The air corridor has been closed for almost a month now, which is a huge loss to our exports. Our exports have not only decreased but stopped altogether,” said Khan Jan Alokozay spain female viagra from ACCI.

The carpet industry has discounted cialis online been hit the hardest. The industry has lost its foreign markets, and as a result the prices of carpet have plummeted.

“The situation has changed more than ever because earlier the price of the carpets was good and the work we were doing was worth the money, but since the Islamic Emirate came, the carpets we are weaving are not being exported to foreign countries and the price has dropped,” Tolo News quotes Samira, who has been working in the carpet industry for more than four years.

Meanwhile, Muhebullah Kohi, who is a carpet trader said: “We are producing markets, but exports have halted. We used to export our carpets to Europe, America, UAE and India through air corridors, which is no longer possible.”

Afghanistan exports an average of about $ 1 billion annually, of which the role of Afghan carpets and rugs is of particular importance. But this year there are concerns that with the closure of the airways, this export sector will be very small.