Afghan Civil Aviation Authority Revenue up by 30%

Afghan Civil Aviation Authority Revenue up by 30%
05 Aug, 2021
The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan announced has recorded a revenue of 2.4 billion Afghanis in the first four months of the current solar year, which is the highest level of revenue in the last two years.

According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority the revenue of this department in the first four months of this year has increased by 30% compared to the same period last year. 

The Civil Aviation Authority  continues to receive revenue from aircraft flying over the country’s airspace.

There is currently one private airline and two state-owned airlines operating in Afghanistan that fly to the region and the world in addition to the country’s major cities.
