Afghan Companies Participate in Pakistan 2022 International Exhibition

Afghan Business

Afghan Companies Participate in Pakistan 2022 International Exhibition
23 May, 2022
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that six Afghan companies have participated in an international exhibition called “Pakistan Gems, Jewelry, and Fashion Expo” in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The Expo in Pakistan opened on Friday and will last for three days, according to a statement from the ministry.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Afghan companies have exhibited precious stone products in this exhibition.

The statement quoted Afghan Ministry of Commerce officials as saying that the participation of Afghan companies in such fairs can help with marketing of their products.

Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce organized the 3rd Pakistan Gems, Jewelry & Fashion Expo from 20–22 May, 2022 in Serena Hotel, Islamabad, Pakistan with the collaboration of the Prime Minister’s Task Force for Gems & Jewelry.

