Afghan-Czech Business & Investment Forum Kicks Off in Prague
Helmand Produces 36 Tonnes of Honey
China Railway Express Becomes Major Alternative to China-Europe Trade Amid Pandemic
First Batch of Sinopharm Vaccines Donated by China Arrives in Kabul
Turkmenistan Interested to Invest in Afghanistan’s Marble Industry
US Provides $266 million in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
The three-day Afghan-Czech Business and Investment Forum officially kicked off on Monday in Prague, Czech Republic.
The forum is initiated by the Afghan Embassy and organized by the Czech-Afghan Chamber of Commerce.
Addressing the forum, deputy prime minister of the Czech Republic said his country was interested in investing in Afghanistan’s mining sector.
“The Czech Republic is keen to explore ways of investment in Afghanistan and expand trade and economic ties with it, given Afghanistan’s strategic geographical location between Central Asia and South Asia,” he said.
An Afghan delegation led by the Afghan Minister of Commerce, Industries and Transport is attending the forum. The delegation will meet a number of other Czech officials and sign agreements with them.
