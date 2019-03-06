English | دری
Afghan Entrepreneur Among 2019 GIST Tech-I Finalists

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s start-up owner, Ali Reza Hussaini, is selected as one of the 24 finalists of the 2019 GIST Tech-I competition.

Hussaini is the owner of MEND Afghanistan—an initiative by Afghan youth who have come together to make a difference through social entrepreneurship.

MEND’s mission to bring social change and development in Afghanistan through initiating digitized systems. One example is E-Watch an election monitoring mobile application. E-Watch is developed to provide technological support to Afghan electoral stakeholders to ensure a transparent election, and to engage the citizens in the macro-level projects like elections. 

The finalists are from 18 countries from around the world and were selected based on their review by scientific and technical experts, and their performance during the GIST Tech-I public vote.

From January 30 through March 1, 2019, 80 semifinalists embarked on a huge marketing campaign to advertise their projects and encourage people to vote in the GIST Tech-I competition. Their promotions reached 1.7 million people on social media, highlighting how amazing ideas and hard work can not only benefit an individual, but also a community, a country, a region, and the world.

The Tech-I Finalists will now undergo online training prior to flying to Bahrain to participate in the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Congress. At GEC 2019, the finalists will receive two days of intensive entrepreneurial skills training, mentorship, and the opportunity to network with global leaders in their fields.
