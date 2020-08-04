Breaking News
Afghan Exports Down By 65% Over the Past Three Months
95,000 Families Affected By COVID-19 In Afghanistan To Receive Food Assistance
Afghan-German Funded Infrastructure Projects To Benefit 30,000 Baghlan Residents
New Health Clinic Building in Kunduz To Benefit 120,000 People
Afghan-American Naim Ismail Charged with Ponzi Scheme Targeting Afghan Bank in USA
Afghanistan Receives $36.7mn From US Gov’t To Combat COVID-19
Afghanistan’s exports to international markets have declined by 65% over the past three months due to the pandemic.
The country’s exports had shown a 4% increase in the first three months of the year and had reached around $143 million, but now this figure has declined to $50 million.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) remains optimistic about the exports picking up pace again as trade routes and corridors have been reopened.
The Afghan government had set a target of $1.5bn for the exports volume; however, due to the pandemic it has only achieved 16% of its target.
Wadsam
US releases $100 Million for Afghanistan through the New Development Partnership
The United States Government and the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan signed a letter for the disbursement of $100 million
Kunduz municipality revenues increased by over 12mn AFN this year
The Kunduz Municipality has recorded a revenue of 57 million AFN this year, compared with last year’s 45 mn AFN.
India To Build a Second Dam in Afghanistan
India is going to assist Afghanistan in building another dam, the Shahtoot Dam, according to the Afghan Ministry of Energy