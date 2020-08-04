Afghan Exports Down By 65% Over the Past Three Months

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s exports to international markets have declined by 65% over the past three months due to the pandemic.

The country’s exports had shown a 4% increase in the first three months of the year and had reached around $143 million, but now this figure has declined to $50 million.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) remains optimistic about the exports picking up pace again as trade routes and corridors have been reopened.

The Afghan government had set a target of $1.5bn for the exports volume; however, due to the pandemic it has only achieved 16% of its target.