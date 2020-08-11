English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Exports Through Air Corridors Up By 29%

in Afghan Business

Afghan Exports Through Air Corridors Up By 29%
11 Aug, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

According to a statement from the Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce, Afghan exports through the air corridors have increased by 29% over the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The statement adds that the value of the country’s exports in the first seven months of this year has gone up by 17% compared to the same period last year.

Afghanistan’s trade relation was severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19, trade level reached its lowest in the months of April and May.

Exports through air corridors with India and UAE have returned to normal, and exports to other countries through air corridors are expected to resume soon.

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Afghanistan was connected by air corridors to India, Uzbekistan, Russia, the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, China, Italy, France, Germany and others.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Air corridor

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Development projects in Paktya province benefit over 900 families

Development projects in Paktya province benefit over 900 families

The National Solidarity Program of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development completed implementation of 17 development projects in Zurmat

Afghan Business 7 years ago Salma dam to be completed in 9 months: Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water

Salma dam to be completed in 9 months: Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water

During his visit to Salma Dam in Herat province, Energy and Water Minister Mohammad Ismail Khan said work on the

Afghan Business 7 years ago “Individuals behind Kabul Bank's collapse must be investigated”

“Individuals behind Kabul Bank's collapse must be investigated”

The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee criticized the special tribunal’s verdict handed down to the defendants of the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading