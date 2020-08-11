Breaking News
Afghan Exports Through Air Corridors Up By 29%
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
World Bank Approves $380 million in Grants to Cushion Impact of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
...
Afghan Exports Down By 65% Over the Past Three Months
...
95,000 Families Affected By COVID-19 In Afghanistan To Receive Food Assistance
...
Afghan-German Funded Infrastructure Projects To Benefit 30,000 Baghlan Residents
...
Afghan Exports Through Air Corridors Up By 29%
According to a statement from the Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce, Afghan exports through the air corridors have increased by 29% over the first seven months of the current fiscal year.
The statement adds that the value of the country’s exports in the first seven months of this year has gone up by 17% compared to the same period last year.
Afghanistan’s trade relation was severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19, trade level reached its lowest in the months of April and May.
Exports through air corridors with India and UAE have returned to normal, and exports to other countries through air corridors are expected to resume soon.
Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Afghanistan was connected by air corridors to India, Uzbekistan, Russia, the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, China, Italy, France, Germany and others.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Development projects in Paktya province benefit over 900 families
The National Solidarity Program of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development completed implementation of 17 development projects in Zurmat
Salma dam to be completed in 9 months: Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water
During his visit to Salma Dam in Herat province, Energy and Water Minister Mohammad Ismail Khan said work on the
“Individuals behind Kabul Bank's collapse must be investigated”
The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee criticized the special tribunal’s verdict handed down to the defendants of the