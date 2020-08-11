Afghan Exports Through Air Corridors Up By 29%

in Afghan Business

According to a statement from the Afghanistan Ministry of Commerce, Afghan exports through the air corridors have increased by 29% over the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The statement adds that the value of the country’s exports in the first seven months of this year has gone up by 17% compared to the same period last year.

Afghanistan’s trade relation was severely impacted by the spread of COVID-19, trade level reached its lowest in the months of April and May.

Exports through air corridors with India and UAE have returned to normal, and exports to other countries through air corridors are expected to resume soon.

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Afghanistan was connected by air corridors to India, Uzbekistan, Russia, the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, China, Italy, France, Germany and others.