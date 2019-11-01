Afghan Female Entrepreneur Among 2020 Visionary Awards Honorees of Silicon Valley Forum

in Afghan Business

Serial entrepreneur, CEO and President of Digital Citizen Fund, digital Citizen Brew and EdyEdy is among the Silicon Valley Forum’s 22nd Annual Visionaries.

The awardees will be honored on February 6th, 2020 at Domenico Winery in San Carlos, California.

Since 1997, Silicon Valley Forum – a 36-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to the global technology and startup community – has devoted a singular evening each year to exceptional technology and business leaders: “movers, shakers, and innovative history-makers who have pioneered innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Silicon Valley Forum CEO Denyse Cardozo.

This year’s honorees join a roster of 101 previous Visionary Award recipients, including Bill Gates, Anne Wojcicki, and Reid Hoffman, to name a few.

Roya’s work is focused on digital literacy to bridge the gap between education and the job markets. Digital Citizens Fund has 14,000 graduates from its 13 IT Centers and has incubated ten female startups. Roya is currently in development with the Afghan government to build STEM schools in Afghanistan to unlock new opportunities for the inclusion of female entrepreneurs in hard to reach places using airspace and blockchain technology. Roya is also the champion and coach of the world-renowned Afghan Girls Robotics Team, the Afghan Dreamers, who are inspiring a nation to see the potential of girls differently. Roya was named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2013, and received the 2014 Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Award, The Advancement of Gender Equality through Education Award, Young Leader of World Economic Forum, the prestigious Presidential Leadership Scholarship, GSB Stanford Alumni and is a founding Leader of The NewNow, a group of rising global leaders tackling global challenges.