Afghan Female Journalist Launches News Channel in Militancy-Plagued Jawzjan Province

in Afghan Business

Neda Sadeq Oghlo established the radio-television channel Ghazal in Shiberghan, the capital city of Jawzjan province, two years ago.

Residents in northern Jawzjan province face security threats as Taliban and other militant groups are active. According to locals, Taliban militants are active in eight out of Jawzjan’s 10 districts. The provincial capital Shiberghan is relatively peaceful.

“The outcome of the ongoing war and violence in Afghanistan is nothing more than destruction of the country and killing of people. All of our people including me have to play a proactive role in ending the war and bringing about peace by every possible means including media,” said Oghlo to Xinhua news.

The ambitious 32-year-old believes that highlighting the benefits from peace through media outlets is essential to educating the Afghan people.

With some 20 workers including eight women and girls, the Ghazal radio-television channel also broadcasts music, news and recreational programs.

“Attack on female journalists is a matter of concern to me. I have no choice but to continue my job on a mission to expose problems of the Afghan society … and to work for peace,” said the female journalist.

“In the country’s ongoing efforts towards peace, Afghan women’s rights and their achievements should be safeguarded and guaranteed,” Oghlo noted, adding she will do her best to protect women’s rights in the country.