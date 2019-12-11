Afghan Film “A Letter to the President” Wins at SAARC Film Festival

in Afghan Business

“A Letter to the President”, Afghan film directed by Roya Sadat, won the best Screenplay Award at the 9th SAARC film festival held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The movie is recognized “For its courage to finally speak the truth about real events behind closed doors, the complex and corrosive relationship between government law and customary law and the unspoken but systemic depiction of injustice against a woman in Afghanistan.”

The award was received by Afghan ambassador in Sri Lanka, Mohammad Ashraf Haidari.

Starring Leena Alam, the movie was also selected as the Afghan entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.

The SAARC Film Festival has been held every year since 2011 and this is the ninth consecutive time that Sri Lanka is hosting this prestigious film festival.