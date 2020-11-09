English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Afghan Finance Ministry Collects Over 7bn AFN in Revenue in Two Weeks

in Afghan Business

Afghan Finance Ministry Collects Over 7bn AFN in Revenue in Two Weeks
09 Nov, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Finance Ministry has reported collecting 7.17bn Afghanis in revenue in the past 15 days, bringing the total revenue amount for this year to around 143bn Afghanis.

The breakdown of the collected revenue is reported as follows:

  • 394mn AFN from “Mastofiats”-financial liaison office with Finance Ministry in provinces
  • 186mn AFN from tax revenues
  • 1.757bn AFN from non-tax revenues
  • 3.831mn AFN from customs
Source: Ministry of Finance

Furthermore, 57.6% of the development budget (equivalent to 100bn AFN) and 73% of regular budget (equivalent to 221.731bn AFN) have been spent so far since the start of the current 1399 fiscal year. This in total forms 67% of the national budget.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan government revenue

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan female governor wants to bring a change

Afghan female governor wants to bring a change

Saira Shakeeb Sadat wants to bring change to Khwaja Dukoh, her district in northern Jawzjan Province. This place, though isolated,

Afghan Business 7 years ago Safi Airways adds two new aircrafts to its fleet

Safi Airways adds two new aircrafts to its fleet

In a bid to expand its services, Safi Airways have added two planes in the company’s fleet. According to the

Afghan Business 3 months ago Herat Expected To Produce 8,000 Tons of Figs This Year

Herat Expected To Produce 8,000 Tons of Figs This Year

Officials of the agriculture department in Herat have reported about a 7% increase in the province’s fig production. “Fig production

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading