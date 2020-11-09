Afghan Finance Ministry Collects Over 7bn AFN in Revenue in Two Weeks

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Finance Ministry has reported collecting 7.17bn Afghanis in revenue in the past 15 days, bringing the total revenue amount for this year to around 143bn Afghanis.

The breakdown of the collected revenue is reported as follows:

394mn AFN from “Mastofiats”-financial liaison office with Finance Ministry in provinces

186mn AFN from tax revenues

1.757bn AFN from non-tax revenues

3.831mn AFN from customs

Source: Ministry of Finance

Furthermore, 57.6% of the development budget (equivalent to 100bn AFN) and 73% of regular budget (equivalent to 221.731bn AFN) have been spent so far since the start of the current 1399 fiscal year. This in total forms 67% of the national budget.