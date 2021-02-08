Afghan Government Collects Over 4 Billion AFN in Revenue from 10% Telecom Tax

in Afghan Business

The Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has collected 4.6 billion Afghani from the 10% tax on telecom services this year.

This year’s revenue figure is 300 million Afghanis more compared to the previous year, according to ATRA head Umar Mansour Ansari.

Ansari said 12.8 million had access to the internet in the country and added that 80% of illegal SIM cards had been halted.

He further added that telecommunication companies had been fined 70 million Afghanis over illegal sale of SIM cards.

The government has taken serious measures to curb illegal selling of SIM cards. According to a 2017 report by Tolo News, of the 22 million active SIM cards in the country only about eight million of them were registered.