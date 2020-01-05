Breaking News
Almond Production Up By 12.5% In Kunduz Province
...
Afghan Government Issues Two Decrees To Help Combat Kabul Air Pollution
...
Cotton Production Up By 21% In Afghanistan
...
A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar
...
3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019
...
American University of Afghanistan Could Shut Down Next Year Due to Funding Cuts
...
Afghan Government Issues Two Decrees To Help Combat Kabul Air Pollution
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani signed two decrees that will help combat Kabul’s deadly air pollution.
The first decree is making standard filtering systems obligatory for the heating systems of towers and “shahraks”. And, the second is banning the combustion of tires and plastics by industries and enterprises.
The National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) is responsible to follow up on the implementation of the decrees which is going to be an ongoing effort, according to a tweet post from Director General Shah Zaman Maiwandi.
Afghanistan’s air pollution has reportedly killed more people than the current war. Nearly 26,000 people lost their lives due to air pollution related diseases in 2017, 3,483 deaths due to war.
Hazardous levels of air pollution claimed at least 17 lives in Kabul last week, exposing millions of people to toxic fumes, according to Afghanistan’s health ministry.
Deteriorating air quality has led to health complications among residents, with 8,800 patients forced to seek treatment at government hospitals. Most of the victims died due to respiratory related illness.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
US Contributes Additional $125mn In Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan
The United States announces an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable
Afghanistan’s Fourth Air Corridor Inaugurated
The Afghan-Turkey air corridor opened on Tuesday during a special ceremony in the presence of government officials, Turkish ambassador, officials
Food Prices Escalate in Kabul
As Afghani weakens, the prices of food and other daily-use items went up during the outgoing week in Kabul. The