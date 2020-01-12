Breaking News
Afghan Government Receives Over $11mn In Revenues from ATRA
...
Marble Production Up By 57% in Maidan Wardak Province
...
Iran Assures Recent Tensions with US Will Not Affect Chabahar Port Project
...
Afghanistan Begins Extraction Work On 10 Mines
...
33% Hike In Afghanistan’s Exports As A Result OfAir Corridors
...
Preliminary Survey & Route Map of Casa-1000 Completed
...
Afghan Government Receives Over $11mn In Revenues from ATRA
The Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has transferred 878 million Afghanis ($11.3mn) to the special account of the Ministry of Finance to be spent through the national budget.
These revenues come from a 2.5% on the net incomes of the telecommunication company sales and will be spent on certain project including ATRA’s development projects.
Meanwhile, some lawmakers have expressed concerns over lack of transparency and accountability in the transfer of money from the government institutions to the Ministry of Finance.
Last week, lawmakers agreed to form a commission to probe into the reports of alleged embezzlement of the two emergency funds (Code 91 and Code 92), the transfer of 15bn Afghanis from Afghanistan’s central bank to Ministry of Finance, and the lack of transparency in the collection of 10% levied on telecom services.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan no longer threatened by enemies blocking trade routes
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said the enemies can no longer threaten Afghanistan by blocking trade routes as the country has
New Agri Schemes to be implemented in Kabul
Mohammad Asif Rahimi, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock announced in a press conference that several projects costing USD 14.2
Afghani drops against foreign currencies
The value of the Afghani currency continues to drop against foreign currencies amidst the ongoing political tension in the country.