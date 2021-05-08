Afghan Government Signs Agreements for Establishment of Two Factories

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has signed contracts for the establishment of a pine nut processing company in Khost province and a raisin cleaning company in Kabul with two companies.

Under the agreements, a raisin processing company in Kabul will be built at a cost of $3.2 million with the joint venture of the Horticulture Valune Chain Development Sector Project, owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Murid Fayeq Company. The Ministry of Agriculture is providing $ 1 million in grants through the HVCDSP—a project funded by the Asian Development Bank.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also jointly investing with the Rahmani Zadran Agricultural Company in the pine nut processing company in Khost province. The share of the Ministry of Agriculture in this $360,000 project is $ 180,000, also funded by the HVCDSP.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing ceremony of the contract, Agriculture Minister Anwarul Haq Ahadi said the private sector plays a vital role in increasing domestic production and exports. He added that joint ventures between the government and the private sector are the most important incentives for investors.

ADB Deputy Country Director Artur Andrysiak, who had attended the signing ceremony virtually, said ADB has been one of the major donors in the field of agriculture, and the bank’s assistance in the agricultural sector has reached $900 million.